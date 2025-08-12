Stunning 3 bed semi-detached house on Farnell Place in Blackpool is absolutely ready to walk into

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 12th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

This amazing property is ready to walk into.

It’s well-priced, ideal for a family and it needs nothing doing to it.

On Farnell Place, it literally hit the market yesterday and it’s beautiful.

The rewiring has been done, re-plumbed, new kitchen and a stunning four piece bathroom. It has bi-fold doors and new flooring.

Check out the pictures - it’s a win win.

The property is up for £199,950 with Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Lytham St Annes

Farnell Close, Blackpool

