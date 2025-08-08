Look at the chic kitchen inside this Blackpool 3 bed family home on the market

Located on Carnforth Avenue in Blackpool, this semi-detached home is on the market with Independent Estate Agency, Thornton Cleveleys for £186,950.
Internally, a sweet entrance porch leads you into an open plan hallway and modern living room.
Off the lounge is then a large open plan kitchen/dining room - again very modernly furnished.
Upstairs you find three bedrooms and a family bathroom, complete with a ‘P’ shaped bath.
Externally, thre is front garden laid with golden gravel and out the back is a generous rear garden, laid to Astro Turf with a paved patio area adna decked patia area.
Out the back is also seperate games room/office which offers plenty of opportunities.
See the property for yourself with the gallery below..
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.