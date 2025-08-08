Look at the chic kitchen inside this Blackpool 3 bed family home on the market

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 8th Aug 2025, 13:55 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

This 3-bed property in Blackpool, which I think makes the perfect family hom, could still be yours...

Located on Carnforth Avenue in Blackpool, this semi-detached home is on the market with Independent Estate Agency, Thornton Cleveleys for £186,950.

Internally, a sweet entrance porch leads you into an open plan hallway and modern living room.

Off the lounge is then a large open plan kitchen/dining room - again very modernly furnished.

Upstairs you find three bedrooms and a family bathroom, complete with a ‘P’ shaped bath.

Externally, thre is front garden laid with golden gravel and out the back is a generous rear garden, laid to Astro Turf with a paved patio area adna decked patia area.

Out the back is also seperate games room/office which offers plenty of opportunities.

See the property for yourself with the gallery below..

Front of property

1. Carnforth Avenue 1

Front of property | Independent Estate Agency, Thornton Cleveleys

The lounge

2. Carnforth Avenue 2

The lounge | Independent Estate Agency, Thornton Cleveleys

The lounge from a different perspective

3. Carnforth Avenue 3

The lounge from a different perspective | Independent Estate Agency, Thornton Cleveleys

A final look at the lounge

4. Carnforth Avenue 4

A final look at the lounge | Independent Estate Agency, Thornton Cleveleys

The entrance porch

5. Carnforth Avenue 5

The entrance porch | Independent Estate Agency, Thornton Cleveleys

The dining kitchen

6. Carnforth Avenue 6

The dining kitchen | Independent Estate Agency, Thornton Cleveleys

