Look at the chic kitchen inside this Blackpool 3 bed family home on the market

Located on Carnforth Avenue in Blackpool, this semi-detached home is on the market with Independent Estate Agency, Thornton Cleveleys for £186,950.

Internally, a sweet entrance porch leads you into an open plan hallway and modern living room.

Off the lounge is then a large open plan kitchen/dining room - again very modernly furnished.

Upstairs you find three bedrooms and a family bathroom, complete with a ‘P’ shaped bath.

Externally, thre is front garden laid with golden gravel and out the back is a generous rear garden, laid to Astro Turf with a paved patio area adna decked patia area.

Out the back is also seperate games room/office which offers plenty of opportunities.

See the property for yourself with the gallery below..

1 . Carnforth Avenue 1 Front of property | Independent Estate Agency, Thornton Cleveleys Photo Sales

2 . Carnforth Avenue 2 The lounge | Independent Estate Agency, Thornton Cleveleys Photo Sales

3 . Carnforth Avenue 3 The lounge from a different perspective | Independent Estate Agency, Thornton Cleveleys Photo Sales

4 . Carnforth Avenue 4 A final look at the lounge | Independent Estate Agency, Thornton Cleveleys Photo Sales

5 . Carnforth Avenue 5 The entrance porch | Independent Estate Agency, Thornton Cleveleys Photo Sales

6 . Carnforth Avenue 6 The dining kitchen | Independent Estate Agency, Thornton Cleveleys Photo Sales