This four bed home for sale in Thornton has a distinctive style but could you make it your own?

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 8th Aug 2025, 16:23 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

Full of modern and plush furnishings, this four bed home for sale in Thornton could be yours...

Located on Galway Close, this detached four bedroom home is on the market with Ged Mills Homes for £335,000.

Upon entering, you are greeted by a hallway with a downstairs toilet off it and then the rest of the floor is split into two large open plan rooms - both of which connect to the other and have doors to the

On the left there is a modern fully fitted kitchen which seamlessly opens onto a bright dining space and on the right is spacious lounge.

Upstairs you find four well sized bedrooms, one of which has an ensuite and then there is also a family bathroom.

Externally, there is front garssed lawn out the front, along with a private driveway and garage with ample parking and additional space to the side.

Out the back, there is a large rear garden, mainly tiled, with a stylish decked bar area on one side and a neat raised grass area in the centre.

Have a look around the property yourself with the gallery below...

The front of the property

1. Galway Close 1

The front of the property | Ged Mills Homes

Open plan dining room and kitchen

2. Galway Close 2

Open plan dining room and kitchen | Ged Mills Homes

A closer look at the kitchen

3. Galway Close 3

A closer look at the kitchen | Ged Mills Homes

Another look at the open plan kitchen/dining room

4. Galway Close 4

Another look at the open plan kitchen/dining room | Ged Mills Homes

The lounge

5. Galway Close 5

The lounge | Ged Mills Homes

The lounge from another angle

6. Galway Close 6

The lounge from another angle | Ged Mills Homes

