Located on Galway Close, this detached four bedroom home is on the market with Ged Mills Homes for £335,000.

Upon entering, you are greeted by a hallway with a downstairs toilet off it and then the rest of the floor is split into two large open plan rooms - both of which connect to the other and have doors to the

On the left there is a modern fully fitted kitchen which seamlessly opens onto a bright dining space and on the right is spacious lounge.

Upstairs you find four well sized bedrooms, one of which has an ensuite and then there is also a family bathroom.

Externally, there is front garssed lawn out the front, along with a private driveway and garage with ample parking and additional space to the side.

Out the back, there is a large rear garden, mainly tiled, with a stylish decked bar area on one side and a neat raised grass area in the centre.

Have a look around the property yourself with the gallery below...

