Looking for the perfect bungalow? This Blackpool 3-bed is so bright & spacious

By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 7th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

A Blackpool bungalow has just been reduced in price and we think it is a lovely find.

Located on Newton Drive, this three bed bunaglow is on the market with Elliott Booth for £400,000.

Inside, there is a spacious, bright hallway and immediately to your right, you find a laundry room, bathroom and a separate WC.

There are then three well proportioned bedrooms and in the centre of the property is a bright, fitted kitchen.

At the back is a large living room off which is a gorgeous conservatory with an attached study.

Upstairs there is also an extensive loft area, accessed by a pull down ladder, that could be adapted to another large living area if needed.

Finally outside, their is a spacious ‘in and out’ driveway with off road parking for multiple vehicles, as well as a garage to the side, and a large agrden to the abck featuring a grassed and patio area.

Take a look around for yourself with the gallery below...

The front external

1. Newton Drive 1

The front external | Elliott Booth

There is also a garage to the side

2. Newton Drive 2

There is also a garage to the side | Elliott Booth

Hallway

3. Newton Drive 3

Hallway | Elliott Booth

Living room

4. Newton Drive 4

Living room | Elliott Booth

The living room again

5. Newton Drive 5

The living room again | Elliott Booth

Another section of the hallway

6. Newton Drive 6

Another section of the hallway | Elliott Booth

