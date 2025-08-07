Looking for the perfect bungalow? This Blackpool 3-bed is so bright & spacious

Located on Newton Drive, this three bed bunaglow is on the market with Elliott Booth for £400,000.

Inside, there is a spacious, bright hallway and immediately to your right, you find a laundry room, bathroom and a separate WC.

There are then three well proportioned bedrooms and in the centre of the property is a bright, fitted kitchen.

At the back is a large living room off which is a gorgeous conservatory with an attached study.

Upstairs there is also an extensive loft area, accessed by a pull down ladder, that could be adapted to another large living area if needed.

Finally outside, their is a spacious ‘in and out’ driveway with off road parking for multiple vehicles, as well as a garage to the side, and a large agrden to the abck featuring a grassed and patio area.

Take a look around for yourself with the gallery below...

