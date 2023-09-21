South Shore location for 4 bed detached house for sale with two driveways in Walpole Avenue Blackpool
This is a beautiful property tucked away in one of South Shore’s most sought after areas.
It’s detached with four good sized bedrooms, bi-fold doors to the back garden and a lovely modern fitted kitchen. It's on the market for £295,000 with Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Lytham St Annes through Rightmove
