News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Police and coastguard respond to major incident on Central Pier
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

South Shore location for 4 bed detached house for sale with two driveways in Walpole Avenue Blackpool

This is a beautiful property tucked away in one of South Shore’s most sought after areas.
By Claire Lark
Published 21st Sep 2023, 13:48 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 14:45 BST

It’s detached with four good sized bedrooms, bi-fold doors to the back garden and a lovely modern fitted kitchen. It's on the market for £295,000 with Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Lytham St Annes through Rightmove

In case you missed them: Immaculate semi-detached house with open-plan living in Devonshire Road Blackpool for sale

Spectacular 5 bed detached house on Kings Place in Blackpool is a family gem and up for sale

Blackpool end of terrace in Vicarage Lane is a back to brick restoration with high-end detail

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Lytham St Annes

1. Walpole Avenue, Blackpool

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Lytham St Annes Photo: Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Lytham St Annes

Photo Sales
Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Lytham St Annes

2. Walpole Avenue, Blackpool

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Lytham St Annes Photo: Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Lytham St Annes

Photo Sales
Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Lytham St Annes

3. Walpole Avenue, Blackpool

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Lytham St Annes Photo: Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Lytham St Annes

Photo Sales
Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Lytham St Annes

4. Walpole Avenu, Blackpool

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Lytham St Annes Photo: Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Lytham St Annes

Photo Sales
Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Lytham St Annes

5. Walpole Avenue, Blackpool

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Lytham St Annes Photo: Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Lytham St Annes

Photo Sales
Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Lytham St Annes

6. Walpole Avenue, Blackpool

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Lytham St Annes Photo: Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Lytham St Annes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolRightmove