It’s simply stunning, with four double bedrooms and an open plan dining kitchen. The owners have also cleverly converted the garage to create a brilliant second reception room. I think the balcony overlooking the River Wyre estuary is the key selling point. It’s on the market for £400,000 with Susan Eve Estate Agency, Fylde Coast
If I was an investor I'd be buying this Blackpool time-warp property in Moss House Road because of the land
"I think this has the wow factor!" Breathtaking sea views from Promenade six bed house for sale in Blackpool
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.