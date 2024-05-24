River views from superb 4 bed Fleetwood property The Moorings with its nautical style design

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 24th May 2024, 12:58 BST
Updated 24th May 2024, 13:02 BST

This beautiful house is right on the banks of the Rivery Wyre estuary.

It’s simply stunning, with four double bedrooms and an open plan dining kitchen. The owners have also cleverly converted the garage to create a brilliant second reception room. I think the balcony overlooking the River Wyre estuary is the key selling point. It’s on the market for £400,000 with Susan Eve Estate Agency, Fylde Coast

