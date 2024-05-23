This lovel apartment is ready to walk into and has views both of the sea and also inland including Blackpool Tower. I drive past these apartments all the time and often wondered what they were like inside. It has two bedrooms, residents’ parking and no chain in the sale. Immaculate throughout, and really has to be experienced to be appreciated. It’s on the market with McDonald, Fylde Coast for £154,950
