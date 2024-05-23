Stunning coastal and inland views from seafront apartment at Blackpool's Admiral View

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 23rd May 2024, 10:27 BST

Admiral View is next to the former Miner’s Home complex and have great sea views.

This lovel apartment is ready to walk into and has views both of the sea and also inland including Blackpool Tower. I drive past these apartments all the time and often wondered what they were like inside. It has two bedrooms, residents’ parking and no chain in the sale. Immaculate throughout, and really has to be experienced to be appreciated. It’s on the market with McDonald, Fylde Coast for £154,950

