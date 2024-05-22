Bargain priced seaviews from spacious 4 bed terraced for sale in Buckden Close, Cleveleys

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 22nd May 2024, 13:29 BST

It needs some renovation but imagine what a great family home this would make.

It’s a spacious four bedroom town house for sale on Buckden Close. It has excellent room sizes throughout, a modern kitchen with a few minutes walk to Cleveleys town centre and a stone’s throw from the beach. This is definitely one for the list if your budget is low but you would love a seaview. It’s on the market for £145,000 with The Square Room

