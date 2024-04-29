Rare Blackpool 7 bed house for sale with holiday flats and view of Gynn Square and the sea

This is a fabulous investment opportunity to buy a seven bedroomed house which is split into five holiday apartments.

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 29th Apr 2024, 10:08 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2024, 10:08 BST

It has views over Gynn Gardens and the promenade as well as being close to shops and transport links. It’s very well presented throughout. There’s a garden to the rear with a car port and up and over garage door providing off road private parking. 

ICYMI: Character Blackpool house for sale in Park Road with a turret, two kitchens and two bathrooms

"I can't believe how big this is!" Eight bedroomed property for sale on Lytham Road in Blackpool

Price drop for magnificent million pound 5 bed Blackpool mansion for sale on North Park Drive

Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool

1. Willshaw Road, Blackpool

Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool

2. Willshaw Road, Blackpool

Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool

3. Willshaw Road, Blackpool

Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool

4. Willshaw Road, Blackpool

Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool

5. Willshaw Road, Blackpool

Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool

6. Willshaw Road, Blackpool

Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolParkingPropertyKitchens

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.