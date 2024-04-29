Character Blackpool house for sale in Park Road with a turret, two kitchens and two bathrooms

This character house is a stunner and has the potential to be converted into two flats or separate living spaces

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 29th Apr 2024, 08:41 BST

Houses like these are rarely available. It’s bursting with character and has two kitchens, two bathrooms, a basement and off road parking. It is also close to Stanley Park and Blackpool town centre. It’s on the market for £169,950 with Tiger Estates

1. Park Road, Blackpool

2. Park Road, Blackpool

3. Park Road, Blackpool

4. Park Road, Blackpool

5. Park Road, Blackpool

6. Park Road, Blackpool

