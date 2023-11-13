Prime Blackpool location for detached house on Devonshire Road new to the property market
This beautiful house on Devonshire Road is huge and makes a wonderful family home.
By Claire Lark
Published 13th Nov 2023, 15:59 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 15:59 GMT
Its main road location opposite North Shore Golf Course and views at the back overlooking Rock Gardens adds to the appeal. It has three floors and is on the market for £750,000 with Independent Estate Agents through Rightmove. Take a tour…
