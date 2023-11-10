Renovated Poulton-le-Fylde detached house for sale in Sapphire Drive with five spacious bedrooms
The owners of this exceptional property have renovated it to a high standard.
By Claire Lark
Published 10th Nov 2023, 15:43 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 15:44 GMT
It has five bedrooms, four of which are doubles, a sleek, white, open plan kitchen and beautiful gardens with a drive. It’s stunning and ticks all the boxes. Number 15 Sapphire Drive is up for £429,950 with Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde through Rightmove
