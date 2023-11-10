News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Renovated Poulton-le-Fylde detached house for sale in Sapphire Drive with five spacious bedrooms

The owners of this exceptional property have renovated it to a high standard.
By Claire Lark
Published 10th Nov 2023, 15:43 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 15:44 GMT

It has five bedrooms, four of which are doubles, a sleek, white, open plan kitchen and beautiful gardens with a drive. It’s stunning and ticks all the boxes. Number 15 Sapphire Drive is up for £429,950 with Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde through Rightmove

In case you missed them: Prime Blackpool location for 3 bed stunner in Newton Drive new to the property market

The 15 Blackpool streets ranked in order as the cheapest according to average house prices

Blackpool house in St Anne's Road where Blackpool FC legend Sir Stanley Matthews once lived goes on the market for £390k

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

1. Sapphire Drive Poulton-le-Fylde

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde Photo: Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

2. Sapphire Drive, Poulton-le-Fylde

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde Photo: Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

3. Sapphire Drive, Poulton-le-Fylde

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde Photo: Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

4. Sapphire Drive, Poulton-le-Fylde

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde Photo: Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

5. Sapphire Drive, Poulton-le-Fylde

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde Photo: Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

6. Sapphire Drive, Poulton-le-Fylde

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde Photo: Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolRightmove