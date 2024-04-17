Prestigious Grade II listed New Boston Hotel in Fleetwood goes under the hammer with a guide price of £350k

A hotel in Fleetwood which was shrouded in controversy last month over its proposed use when sold, it to go under the hammer

By Claire Lark
Published 17th Apr 2024, 08:45 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2024, 08:59 BST

The New Boston Hotel on The Esplanade is a 24 bedroomed Grade II listed building and has long been seen as the town's second most prestigious hotel after the North Euston. In March, plans were submitted to Wyre Council to set up a rehab-type residential amenity but was scrapped after strong opposition from residents. Now it is set to be auctioned today (April 17) with a budget guide price, for the size of the place, of £350,000. It has fabulous views of Morecambe Bay too. Auctioneers Auction House North West say it offers excellent potential. Here’s a look at what’s on offer...

Related topics:Grade IIFleetwoodBlackpool

