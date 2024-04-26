No chain in sale of immaculate Blackpool semi-detached house in Preston New Road

This is an outstanding family home on Preston New Road in Blackpool

By Claire Lark
Published 26th Apr 2024, 10:51 BST

It’s immaculate throughout and has a beautiful open plan kitchen and living area. It’s within walking distance to Stanley Park and there’s no onward chain. It’s on the market for £239,950 through Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

1. Preston Old Road, Blackpool

Photo Sales
2. Preston Old Road, Blackpool

Photo Sales
3. Preston Old Road, Blackpool

Photo Sales
4. Preston Old Road, Blackpool

Photo Sales
5. Preston Old Road, Blackpool

Photo Sales
6. Preston Old Road, Blackpool

Photo Sales
