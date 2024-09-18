New to the market substantial family home in Chatsworth Avenue, Bispham has four double bedrooms

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 18th Sep 2024, 10:18 BST

This is fabulous example of a large, traditional style garden terraced house, with spacious rooms throughout.

Well presented and tastefully appointed with four double bedrooms. It has two separate reception rooms, two bathrooms - one on each floor and a stylish, fitted dining kitchen which is more than 29ft long. It’s also close to the seafront. It’s on the market for £210,000 with McDonald, Fylde Coast

1. Chatsworth Avenue, Blackpool

2. Chatsworth Avenue, Blackpool

3. Chatsworth Avenue, Blackpool

4. Chatsworth Avenue, Blackpool

5. Chatsworth Avenue, Blackpool

6. Chatsworth Avenue, Blackpool

Related topics:ThorntonBlackpool