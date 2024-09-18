Well presented and tastefully appointed with four double bedrooms. It has two separate reception rooms, two bathrooms - one on each floor and a stylish, fitted dining kitchen which is more than 29ft long. It’s also close to the seafront. It’s on the market for £210,000 with McDonald, Fylde Coast
ICYMI: Superb 3 bed house in Lunedale Avenue, Blackpool for sale with first time buyer written all over it
Inside historic house in Thornton for sale built in the 1800s and once home to celebrity Richard de Vere
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.