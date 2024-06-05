Modern luxury in beautiful New South Promenade apartment for sale in Blackpool with seaside views and a gym

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 5th Jun 2024, 13:39 BST

This is a snip of a price.

It’s a stunning ground floor, two bedroom apartment in a fabulous and sought after promenade location. It has a modern, open plan kitchen diner and offers good value for money. It has a roof top terrace and the development has its own gymnasium. It’s on the market for £140,000 with Unique Estate Agency

