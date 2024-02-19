News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Massive 6 bed Blackpool house on Park Road with a brilliant value for money price tag

There are not many properties around with six bedrooms at £185k.

By Claire Lark
Published 19th Feb 2024, 13:42 GMT

But this fabulous home on Park Road ticks those boxes and more. It comes with big reception rooms, a large kitchen with two utility areas and a downstairs shower room. And to top it off there is a brilliant basement with electric and enough head room to move freely. It's on the market with Tiger Estates and Lettings

ICYMI: Beautiful 4 bed Cleveleys house with open plan design and immaculate gardens reduced in price

Massive Blackpool house for sale on exclusive North Park Drive with four bedrooms and a snooker room

South Shore location for 4 bed detached house for sale with two driveways in Walpole Avenue Blackpool

Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

1. Park Road, Blackpool

Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

2. Park Road, Blackpool

Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

3. Park Road, Blackpool

Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

4. Park Road, Blackpool

Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

5. Park Road, Blackpool

Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

6. Park Road, Blackpool

Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolGardensCleveleys