Magnificent Victorian house for sale on Newton Drive steeped in history including links to fame

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 21st Oct 2024, 12:31 BST

An exceptional opportunity awaits in this Victorian detached house

It’s situated in a prime location near Victoria Hospital and Stanley Park. A magnificent property which boasts an impressive 0.5 acre plot, offers a perfect blend of history, elegance, and modern comfort. It has four bedrooms and an extensive south facing garden and the property apparently once belonged to the sister of pilot Amy Johnson - the first ever female pilot to fly solo from Britain to Austraila. It’s on the market for £550,000 with Stephen Tew Estate Agents

ICYMI: No onward chain for fabulous three bedroom house near Stanley Park in Blackpool

Mansion left deserted and overgrown for sale on Jubilee Lane in Blackpool with massive price drop

Thousands off true bungalow in Norbreck Road, Blackpool that's full of charm and character

Stephen Tew Estate Agents

1. Newton Drive, Blackpool

Stephen Tew Estate Agents | Stephen Tew Estate Agents

Photo Sales
Stephen Tew Estate Agents

2. Newton Drive, Blackpool

Stephen Tew Estate Agents | Stephen Tew Estate Agents

Photo Sales
Stephen Tew Estate Agents

3. Newton Drive, Blackpool

Stephen Tew Estate Agents | Stephen Tew Estate Agents

Photo Sales
Stephen Tew Estate Agents

4. Newton Drive, Blackpool

Stephen Tew Estate Agents | Stephen Tew Estate Agents

Photo Sales
Stephen Tew Estate Agents

5. Newton Drive, Blackpool

Stephen Tew Estate Agents | Stephen Tew Estate Agents

Photo Sales
Stephen Tew Estate Agents

6. Newton Drive, Blackpool

Stephen Tew Estate Agents | Stephen Tew Estate Agents

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyStanley ParkHistoryBlackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice