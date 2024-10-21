It’s situated in a prime location near Victoria Hospital and Stanley Park. A magnificent property which boasts an impressive 0.5 acre plot, offers a perfect blend of history, elegance, and modern comfort. It has four bedrooms and an extensive south facing garden and the property apparently once belonged to the sister of pilot Amy Johnson - the first ever female pilot to fly solo from Britain to Austraila. It’s on the market for £550,000 with Stephen Tew Estate Agents