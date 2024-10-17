Tiger EstatesTiger Estates
Tiger Estates | Tiger Estates

Mansion left deserted and overgrown for sale on Jubilee Lane in Blackpool with massive price drop

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 17th Oct 2024, 09:37 GMT

This incredible property is clearly in need of some TLC but what a home it would make.

When it first went up for sale its price was just shy of a million. Since then it has been vacated and is now on the market for a whopping £200k less at £800,000.

Tucked away on Jubilee Lane North, it’s an impressive five bedroom home and has so much to offer, it’s enormous!

It has it’s own bar, a refined kitchen of quality and a cool one acre of land, with a pool. It’s on the market with Tiger Estates, through Rightmove. Have a look inside…

Tiger Estates

1. Jubilee Lane, Blackpool

Tiger Estates | Tiger Estates

Photo Sales
Tiger Estates

2. Jubilee Lane, Blackpool

Tiger Estates | Tiger Estates

Photo Sales
Tiger Estates

3. Jubilee Lane, Blackpool

Tiger Estates | Tiger Estates

Photo Sales
Tiger Estates

4. Jubilee Lane, Blackpool

Tiger Estates | Tiger Estates

Photo Sales
Tiger Estates

5. Jubilee Lane, Blackpool

Tiger Estates | Tiger Estates

Photo Sales
Tiger Estates

6. Jubilee Lane, Blackpool

Tiger Estates | Tiger Estates

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Blackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice