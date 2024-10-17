When it first went up for sale its price was just shy of a million. Since then it has been vacated and is now on the market for a whopping £200k less at £800,000.
Tucked away on Jubilee Lane North, it’s an impressive five bedroom home and has so much to offer, it’s enormous!
It has it’s own bar, a refined kitchen of quality and a cool one acre of land, with a pool. It’s on the market with Tiger Estates, through Rightmove. Have a look inside…
