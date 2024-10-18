It’s location in a quiet cul-de-sac on Breck Road and the property would make an excellent family home. It has hard wood throughout and is within walking distance to Stanley Park and Blackpool Victoria Hospital. It has a porch, hallway, kitchen dining room, lounge, ground floor w.c, two double bedrooms, one single bedroom, four piece bathroom suite, front garden, private rear garden with brick built out house and garage. It’s on the market with The Square Room for £185,000
No onward chain for fabulous three bedroom house near Stanley Park in Blackpool
There’s no onward chain with this spacious and well maintained three bedroom semi-detached house.
1 / 2
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.