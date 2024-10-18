No onward chain for fabulous three bedroom house near Stanley Park in Blackpool

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 18th Oct 2024, 15:31 BST

There’s no onward chain with this spacious and well maintained three bedroom semi-detached house.

It’s location in a quiet cul-de-sac on Breck Road and the property would make an excellent family home. It has hard wood throughout and is within walking distance to Stanley Park and Blackpool Victoria Hospital. It has a porch, hallway, kitchen dining room, lounge, ground floor w.c, two double bedrooms, one single bedroom, four piece bathroom suite, front garden, private rear garden with brick built out house and garage. It’s on the market with The Square Room for £185,000

The Square Room

1. Breck Road, Blackpool

The Square Room

The Square Room

2. Breck Road, Blackpool

The Square Room

The Square Room

3. Breck Road, Blackpool

The Square Room

The Square Room

4. Breck Road, Blackpool

The Square Room

The Square Room

5. Breck Road, Blackpool

The Square Room

The Square Room

6. Breck Road, Blackpool

The Square Room

