No onward chain for fabulous three bedroom house near Stanley Park in Blackpool

It’s location in a quiet cul-de-sac on Breck Road and the property would make an excellent family home. It has hard wood throughout and is within walking distance to Stanley Park and Blackpool Victoria Hospital. It has a porch, hallway, kitchen dining room, lounge, ground floor w.c, two double bedrooms, one single bedroom, four piece bathroom suite, front garden, private rear garden with brick built out house and garage. It’s on the market with The Square Room for £185,000