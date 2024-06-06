The semi-detached family home on Countess Crescent in Bispham has been tastefully decorated throughout and offers a modern kitchen and dining room, spacious lounge, a downstairs wc and a large rear garden. It’s a real family home, designed and decorated with that in mind. It’s on the market for £185,000 with The Square Room.
ICYMI: Modern luxury in beautiful New South Promenade apartment for sale in Blackpool with seaside views and a gym
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.