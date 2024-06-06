Proper family home on Countess Court in Blackpool with 3 beds and no chain

Published 6th Jun 2024, 11:23 BST

This is ready to move into and is a perfect family home.

The semi-detached family home on Countess Crescent in Bispham has been tastefully decorated throughout and offers a modern kitchen and dining room, spacious lounge, a downstairs wc and a large rear garden. It’s a real family home, designed and decorated with that in mind. It’s on the market for £185,000 with The Square Room.

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

1. Countess Crescent, Bispham

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

2. Countess Crescent, Bispham

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

3. Countess Crescent, Bispham

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

4. Countess Crescent, Bispham

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

5. Countess Crescent, Bispham

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

6. Countess Crescent, Bispham

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

