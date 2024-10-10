Inside the incredible 1980s time warp Blackpool house with wavy ceilings and a burgandy bathroom

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 10th Oct 2024, 14:45 GMT

This is like stepping back in time.

It’s a fabulous buy and will make a wonderful home once it’s renovated.

But right now it has the stylish decor of the late 70s, early 80s and it looks immaculate. It has a dated kitchen but it’s in such condition and wait until you see the ceiling.

Complete with the obligatory coloured bathroom suite and brick style fireplace which runs the full length of the room, it’s a retro gem.

Aside from that it’s a detached house, a stone’s throw from the seafront and comes with three bedrooms, a good size garden, garage and off road parking. It’s on the market for £289,000 with The Square Room, Fylde Coast

