Cheap seaview apartment at Shore Point in Blackpool is gorgeous inside with no chain

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 9th Oct 2024, 13:36 GMT

If you want a place with a sea view but you can’t afford the big places, this neat little apartment could be the perfect home.

It’s at Shore Point in Blackpool and is spacious considering it only has two bedrooms - which are a great size though. It’s beautiful inside and there’s no chain involved in the sale. It has a stunning, fitted dining kitchen with integrated appliances, a lounge and there’s a resident car park at the rear. It’s on the market for £150,000 with Susan Eve Estate Agents.

1. Shore Point, Blackpool

2. Shore Point, Blackpool

3. Shore Point, Blackpool

4. Shore Point, Blackpool

5. Shore Point, Blackpool

6. Shore Point, Blackpool

