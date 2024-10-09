It’s at Shore Point in Blackpool and is spacious considering it only has two bedrooms - which are a great size though. It’s beautiful inside and there’s no chain involved in the sale. It has a stunning, fitted dining kitchen with integrated appliances, a lounge and there’s a resident car park at the rear. It’s on the market for £150,000 with Susan Eve Estate Agents.
