Take a tour of a chain free bungalow with solar panels up for sale in Kilgrimol Gardens, St Annes

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 8th Oct 2024, 11:20 GMT

This is a two bedroomed semi-detached bungalow tucked away in St Annes in Kilgrimol Gardens

It’s chain free and backs on to the golf course. It has well proportioned bedrooms, a conservatory and solar panels. It’s on the market for £260,000 with Purplebricks.

1. Kilgrimol Gardens, Lytham

Photo Sales
2. Kilgrimol Gardens, Lytham

Photo Sales
3. Kilgrimol Gardens, Lytham

Photo Sales
4. Kilgrimol Gardens, Lytham

Photo Sales
5. Kilgrimol Gardens, Lytham

Photo Sales
6. Kilgrimol Gardens, Lytham

Photo Sales
