It’s chain free and backs on to the golf course. It has well proportioned bedrooms, a conservatory and solar panels. It’s on the market for £260,000 with Purplebricks.
ICYMI: Historical Stella Maris Convent in Fleetwood for sale complete with confession box and views of iconic Mount
Seafront basement flat on Blackpool Promenade is excellent investment opportunity even for an AirBnB
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.