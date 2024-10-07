Historical Stella Maris Convent in Fleetwood for sale complete with confession box and views of iconic Mount

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 7th Oct 2024, 14:12 BST

This is a truly one of a kind property for sale in the heart of Fleetwood

Steeped in history, it’s a stunning detached house dating back to 1913.

It was once the Stella Maris Convent and retains some of the many origial features including the confessional box, spacious rooms with high ceilings and deep skirting boards. There’s a fabulous open plan kitchen, dining and family room. Another superb feature is the Mezzanine floor which is currently used as an office. It’s on the market for £425,000 with Unique Estate Agency

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Fleetwood

1. Mount Road, Fleetwood

Mount Road, Fleetwood


Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Fleetwood

2. Mount Road, Fleetwood

Mount Road, Fleetwood


Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Fleetwood

3. Mount Road, Fleetwood

Mount Road, Fleetwood


Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Fleetwood

4. Mount Road, Fleetwood

Mount Road, Fleetwood


Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Fleetwood

5. Mount Road, Fleetwood

Mount Road, Fleetwood


Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Fleetwood

6. Mount Road, Fleetwood

Mount Road, Fleetwood


