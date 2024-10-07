Steeped in history, it’s a stunning detached house dating back to 1913.
It was once the Stella Maris Convent and retains some of the many origial features including the confessional box, spacious rooms with high ceilings and deep skirting boards. There’s a fabulous open plan kitchen, dining and family room. Another superb feature is the Mezzanine floor which is currently used as an office. It’s on the market for £425,000 with Unique Estate Agency
