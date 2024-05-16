It’s 100% prime investment property, located at the heart of Blackpool promenade. It has two large, lower ground floor bedrooms and it’s own main door through a private entrance.

There’s a split level lounge, dining room and the bedrooms are both en-suite. There’s a second entrance door within the main building and also a back door to the rear of the building. It’s close to all the main attractions, I’m thinking AirBnB investment. It’s on the market for £46,000 and goes under the hammer today with Future Property Auctions, Glasgow