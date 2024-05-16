Seafront basement flat on Blackpool Promenade is excellent investment opportunity even for an AirBnB

Claire Lark
Published 16th May 2024, 13:22 BST

Keep with us here - it might not look much but this basement flat has excellent potential.

It’s 100% prime investment property, located at the heart of Blackpool promenade. It has two large, lower ground floor bedrooms and it’s own main door through a private entrance.

There’s a split level lounge, dining room and the bedrooms are both en-suite. There’s a second entrance door within the main building and also a back door to the rear of the building. It’s close to all the main attractions, I’m thinking AirBnB investment. It’s on the market for £46,000 and goes under the hammer today with Future Property Auctions, Glasgow

1. 227 Promenade, basement flat

1. 227 Promenade, basement flat

Photo Sales
3. 227 Promenade, basement flat

Photo Sales
5. 227 Promenade, basement flat

Photo Sales
4. 227 Promenade, basement flat

Photo Sales
5. 227 Promenade, basement flat

Photo Sales
6. 227 Promenade, basement flat

Photo Sales
