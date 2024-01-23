Offering spacious open plan living spaces, the house includes a stylish living and dining room with a built in media wall. There's a rear sun room with views through bi-folding doors overlooking the south facing rear garden. Three double bedrooms take up the first floor with a modern family bathroom and ensuite to master. In addition, a large driveway with an integral garage provides ample off-road parking. It's on the market for £400k with Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham.