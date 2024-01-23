News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Immaculate Blackpool Miami House for sale in Freemantle Avenue is turn-key ready

This stunning house in Freemantle Avenue is a detached property which has undergone modernisation throughout, making it the perfect turn-key home.

By Claire Lark
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 10:54 GMT

Offering spacious open plan living spaces, the house includes a stylish living and dining room with a built in media wall. There's a rear sun room with views through bi-folding doors overlooking the south facing rear garden. Three double bedrooms take up the first floor with a modern family bathroom and ensuite to master. In addition, a large driveway with an integral garage provides ample off-road parking. It's on the market for £400k with Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham.

In case you missed them: Fantastic Blackpool 3 bed semi-detached house for sale and ready to walk into in Waverley Avenue

Stunning Blackpool house in Peddars Lane aligns living space with tradition style

Traditional Blackpool detached house for sale in Newton Drive close to Stanley Park

Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

1. Freemantle Avenue, Blackpool

Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

Photo Sales
Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

2. Freemantle Avenue, Blackpool

Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

Photo Sales
Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

3. Freemantle Avenue, Blackpool

Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

Photo Sales
Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

4. Freemantle Avenue, Blackpool

Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

Photo Sales
Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

5. Freemantle Avenue, Blackpool

Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

Photo Sales
Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

6. Freemantle Avenue, Blackpool

Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolLythamParking