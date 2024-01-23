Immaculate Blackpool Miami House for sale in Freemantle Avenue is turn-key ready
This stunning house in Freemantle Avenue is a detached property which has undergone modernisation throughout, making it the perfect turn-key home.
Offering spacious open plan living spaces, the house includes a stylish living and dining room with a built in media wall. There's a rear sun room with views through bi-folding doors overlooking the south facing rear garden. Three double bedrooms take up the first floor with a modern family bathroom and ensuite to master. In addition, a large driveway with an integral garage provides ample off-road parking. It's on the market for £400k with Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham.
In case you missed them: Fantastic Blackpool 3 bed semi-detached house for sale and ready to walk into in Waverley Avenue