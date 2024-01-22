Stunning Blackpool house in Peddars Lane aligns living space with tradition style
This exceptional attractive family home features a living space that aligns with its traditional style.
It offers ample room for a dining area to the rear aspect and a cosy Lounge to the front, perfect for watching TV and unwinding in front of your favourite Netflix movie. A focal point of this room is the stunning fireplace with Victorian tiled surround, and the alcoves provide characterful storage options. It's on the market for £200k with Martin and Co through Rightmove
