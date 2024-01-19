Traditional Blackpool detached house for sale in Newton Drive close to Stanley Park
This is a gorgeous detached house - but it's ready for a full makeover
It would make a superb forever home for a family with it's imposing structure and solid interior. Within walking distance to Stanley Park, the house is set back from the road with a lovely front garden and it comes with a breakfast kitchen and three bedrooms.
