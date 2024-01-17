Fantastic Blackpool 3 bed semi-detached house for sale and ready to walk into in Waverley Avenue
This fantastic family home is literally ready to walk into.
At £190k this stunning home is bright and airy with a great living room complete with an attractive media wall and feature fireplace. There's a stunning open plan kitchen and living space as well as three bedrooms and a lovely back garden. It's on the market with Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys
