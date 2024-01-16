News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Bargain Blackpool terraced up for auction on Egerton Road with 5 beds and currently an Airbnb

There are not many houses you can buy at a bargain price with five bedrooms.

By Claire Lark
Published 16th Jan 2024, 11:53 GMT

Unless it needs a massive renovation - but this one doesn't!

At the moment it's rented out as an Airbnb but could easily be a lovely home for a family. And because it's an Airbnb, it will be up to scratch. It's an outstanding property for its price and what you get for your money. It's to be auctioned online with a starting bid of £105,000. See Tiger Estates and Lettings for full details.

Related topics:BlackpoolAirbnbProperty