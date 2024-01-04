Immaculate semi-detached Blackpool house new to the market on Devonshire Road
New to the market, this lovely semi-detached house on Devonshire Road is immaculate and ready to walk into.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
It has a stylish kitchen and breakfast bar as well as modern open plan living alongside traditional features such as original stained glass windows. It's on the market with Unique Estate Agency for £270,000.
In case you missed them: Bargain Blackpool semi-detached on Devonshire Road for sale perfect for first time buyers