I would buy this just for the garden - 4 bed detached house for sale in the heart of Blackpool has everything

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 5th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase a truly stunning four bedroom detached house in the heart of Blackpool.

The house has been maintained to a high standard including a fabulous extended high spec kitchen diner and utility room.

There are three double bedrooms, one with ensuite shower room and family bathroom. There is a large driveway to the front and a large landscaped garden to the rear.

In the garden, there’s a high spec outbuilding which is currently used as a gym.

On Cherry Tree Road, it’s on the market for £520,000 with Purplebricks

