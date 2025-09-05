The house has been maintained to a high standard including a fabulous extended high spec kitchen diner and utility room.
There are three double bedrooms, one with ensuite shower room and family bathroom. There is a large driveway to the front and a large landscaped garden to the rear.
In the garden, there’s a high spec outbuilding which is currently used as a gym.
On Cherry Tree Road, it’s on the market for £520,000 with Purplebricks
