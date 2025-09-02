Stunning 3 bed house in Blackpool for sale with furniture, fixtures and fittings included in the price

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 2nd Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

This is fabulous buy, ideal for a first time buyer.

It’s a 3 bedroom mid-terraced house and all the furniture and fittings are included in the sale. What a deal!

There’s a lovely open plan kitchen and dining area and a downstairs toilet.

Outside the property has an enclosed west facing rear garden with side access and gated off street parking.

There’s also no onward chain in the sale.

The address is Ailsa Avenue and it’s on the market with Stephen Tew Estate Agents

Ailsa Avenue, Blackpool

