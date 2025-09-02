It’s a 3 bedroom mid-terraced house and all the furniture and fittings are included in the sale. What a deal!
There’s a lovely open plan kitchen and dining area and a downstairs toilet.
Outside the property has an enclosed west facing rear garden with side access and gated off street parking.
There’s also no onward chain in the sale.
The address is Ailsa Avenue and it’s on the market with Stephen Tew Estate Agents
ICYMI: Blackpool house with 3 bedrooms for sale is immaculate and comes with its own bar and entertainment zone