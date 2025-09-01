Blackpool house with 3 bedrooms for sale is immaculate and comes with its own bar and entertainment zone

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 1st Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

This is a stunning and high standard semi-detached family home.

It’s on Squires Gate Lane and is set back from the road.

It’s spacious with two reception rooms, a high standard kitchen and an attractive bathroom.

There’s off-street parking for several cars and has a great back garden, ideal for entertaining with a garage that has been converted into a bar.

The property is priced to sell at £200,000 with Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

ICYMI: 19 stunning pictures inside Blackpool seafront mansion on Queen's Promenade with pool and sauna

Show-stopper 8 bed house new to Blackpool property market has 'Champagne Room' and breathtaking sea views

I've found one of the oldest houses in Fleetwood for sale and its full of original features and near the beach

Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool

1. Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool | Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool

2. Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool | Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool

3. Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool | Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Squires Gate lane, Blackpool

4. Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

Squires Gate lane, Blackpool | Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool

5. Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool | Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool

6. Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool | Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyCarsBlackpoolQueenFleetwood
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice