It’s on Squires Gate Lane and is set back from the road.
It’s spacious with two reception rooms, a high standard kitchen and an attractive bathroom.
There’s off-street parking for several cars and has a great back garden, ideal for entertaining with a garage that has been converted into a bar.
The property is priced to sell at £200,000 with Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool
