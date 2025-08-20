I've found one of the oldest houses in Fleetwood for sale and its full of original features and near the beach

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 20th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

This is a fantastic property and one of Fleetwood’s earliest homes built around 1894.

It is situated in a most idyllic location, minutes from Fleetwood promenade.

The property is beautifully presented, offers an exceptional footprint and has been very well maintained under the current owners - the fine attention to detail evident upon arrival. There are column radiators, stunning open fireplaces and built in shutters. Original features include high ceilings, deep skirting boards and original ceiling roses and coving.

It has five bedrooms, a large bay window, feature Victorian range and well proportioned rooms throughout.

It’s on the market for £299,000 with Unique Estate Agency

Abbotts Walk, Fleetwood

