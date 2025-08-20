It is situated in a most idyllic location, minutes from Fleetwood promenade.
The property is beautifully presented, offers an exceptional footprint and has been very well maintained under the current owners - the fine attention to detail evident upon arrival. There are column radiators, stunning open fireplaces and built in shutters. Original features include high ceilings, deep skirting boards and original ceiling roses and coving.
It has five bedrooms, a large bay window, feature Victorian range and well proportioned rooms throughout.
It’s on the market for £299,000 with Unique Estate Agency