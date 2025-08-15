It offers a rare blend of seaside charm and modern luxury. Perfectly positioned on the promenade, this striking home boasts panoramic sea views, excellent transport links, and easy access to local attractions.

Inside, there are six bathrooms, all finished with stylish architectural details. It has a stand-out mezzanine kitchen and dining area which comes fully equipped with integrated appliances. There’s also a library room overlooking the space, adding a unique touch.

The 'Beach Room' offers a relaxing lounge area with views of the promenade, complemented by a spacious living room with a bar, sauna, and ground floor WC. The third-floor 'Champagne Room' steals the show, offering sweeping sea views and its own kitchenette.

With off-road parking for up to six vehicles, housekeeping rooms below, and all furnishings included, this home is move-in ready.

It’s on the market for £699,950 with Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool

Queens Promenade, Bispham | Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool

