19 stunning pictures inside Blackpool seafront mansion on Queen's Promenade with pool and sauna

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 11th Aug 2025, 10:34 BST

This is possibly one of the most luxurious properties on the market at the moment.

You will have driven past it and with its ornate exterior, the five bedroom manion on Queen’s Promenade is quite a head-turner.

The estate agents have described it as a ‘versatile property, perfect as a forever family home but also presents excellent investment potential – ideal for use as a luxury Airbnb, holiday let, or conversion into self-contained flats subject to planning permission’.

The property is situated on a large corner plot in a prime promenade position. It has three bathrooms, master with en suite and three reception rooms. A pool house with games room and sauna, this area is great for entertaining and parties. This is a rare chance to secure a one-of-a-kind home in a sought-after coastal location, offering both lifestyle and investment potential.

It’s on the market with The Square Room for £775,000 and there’s no chain

