You will have driven past it and with its ornate exterior, the five bedroom manion on Queen’s Promenade is quite a head-turner.

The estate agents have described it as a ‘versatile property, perfect as a forever family home but also presents excellent investment potential – ideal for use as a luxury Airbnb, holiday let, or conversion into self-contained flats subject to planning permission’.

The property is situated on a large corner plot in a prime promenade position. It has three bathrooms, master with en suite and three reception rooms. A pool house with games room and sauna, this area is great for entertaining and parties. This is a rare chance to secure a one-of-a-kind home in a sought-after coastal location, offering both lifestyle and investment potential.