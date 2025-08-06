It needs a refurb but for that price, this 3 bed Blackpool home is still a gem

Located on Cherry Tree Road North, this semi-detached property is marketed by Entwistle Green with an asking price of £160,000.

Inside, there is a bright hallway off which there are two generously sized reception rooms - both being used as lounges currently - and a long inviting kitchen that leads out to a sizeable back garden.

Upstairs you find three well proportioned windows- two of which boast bay windows - and a separate shower room/toilet room.

As well as the back garden, out the front is there is a decent sized driveway offering parking spaces for multiple vehicles, along with a garage complete with an attached outbuilding.

See the full gallery below...

1 . Cherry Tree Road North 1 Front of property | Entwistle Green Photo Sales

2 . Cherry Tree Road North 2 The hallway | Entwistle Green Photo Sales

3 . Cherry Tree Road North 3 The lounge | Entwistle Green Photo Sales

4 . Cherry Tree Road North 4 The lounge from another angle | Entwistle Green Photo Sales

5 . Cherry Tree Road North 5 The family room/potential dining room | Entwistle Green Photo Sales

6 . Cherry Tree Road North 6 The kitchen | Entwistle Green Photo Sales