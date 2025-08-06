It needs a refurb but for that price, this 3 bed Blackpool home is still a gem

Located on Cherry Tree Road North, this semi-detached property is marketed by Entwistle Green with an asking price of £160,000.
Inside, there is a bright hallway off which there are two generously sized reception rooms - both being used as lounges currently - and a long inviting kitchen that leads out to a sizeable back garden.
Upstairs you find three well proportioned windows- two of which boast bay windows - and a separate shower room/toilet room.
As well as the back garden, out the front is there is a decent sized driveway offering parking spaces for multiple vehicles, along with a garage complete with an attached outbuilding.
See the full gallery below...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.