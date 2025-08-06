It needs a refurb but for that price, this 3 bed Blackpool home is still a gem

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 6th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

A three bed home in Blackpool has just gone on the market, offering a wonderful opportunity for someone.

Located on Cherry Tree Road North, this semi-detached property is marketed by Entwistle Green with an asking price of £160,000.

Inside, there is a bright hallway off which there are two generously sized reception rooms - both being used as lounges currently - and a long inviting kitchen that leads out to a sizeable back garden.

Upstairs you find three well proportioned windows- two of which boast bay windows - and a separate shower room/toilet room.

As well as the back garden, out the front is there is a decent sized driveway offering parking spaces for multiple vehicles, along with a garage complete with an attached outbuilding.

Front of property

1. Cherry Tree Road North 1

Front of property | Entwistle Green

The hallway

2. Cherry Tree Road North 2

The hallway | Entwistle Green

The lounge

3. Cherry Tree Road North 3

The lounge | Entwistle Green

The lounge from another angle

4. Cherry Tree Road North 4

The lounge from another angle | Entwistle Green

The family room/potential dining room

5. Cherry Tree Road North 5

The family room/potential dining room | Entwistle Green

The kitchen

6. Cherry Tree Road North 6

The kitchen | Entwistle Green

