Stunning 4 bed house for sale is well connencted in Normoss, Blackpool with media walls and sharp gardens

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 4th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

This is a stunning detached four bedroom family home in a well connected and central location.

A spacious new build property has been luxuriously appointed to an exceptional standard.

There are four spacious double bedrooms, two with en-suite and two reception rooms with built in media walls.

A beautiful open plan kitchen, living and dining space with super sleek modern fitted units over looks the garden through a five panel bi-fold door to the garden.

Outside there’s a garage, off road parking for multiple vehicles and a sharply landscaped garden at the back. The house is also triple glazed.

It’s on the market for £725,000 with Royle Estate Agents

Normoss Road, Normoss

Normoss Road, Normoss | Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Normoss Road, Normoss

Normoss Road, Normoss | Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Normoss Road, Normoss

Normoss Road, Normoss | Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Normoss Road, Normoss

Normoss Road, Normoss | Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Normoss Road, Normoss

Normoss Road, Normoss | Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Normoss Road, Normoss

Normoss Road, Normoss | Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

