A spacious new build property has been luxuriously appointed to an exceptional standard.

There are four spacious double bedrooms, two with en-suite and two reception rooms with built in media walls.

A beautiful open plan kitchen, living and dining space with super sleek modern fitted units over looks the garden through a five panel bi-fold door to the garden.

Outside there’s a garage, off road parking for multiple vehicles and a sharply landscaped garden at the back. The house is also triple glazed.

It’s on the market for £725,000 with Royle Estate Agents