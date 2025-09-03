Gorgeous barn conversion in Weeton, Preston for sale with 4 beds, cosy autumn colours and log burners

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 3rd Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

With a welcoming feel, this beautiful barn conversion oozes warm and cosy, yet is positioned to enjoy the superb views and spacious gardens.

The property on Weeton Road boasts many character features to include sandstone sills, feature windows, vaulted ceilings and exposed beams.

There is a spacious entrance hall, dining kitchen, utility, 3 reception rooms and conservatory, 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.

There are spacious gardens with a paddock beyond along with a further communal paddock. The house also has a double garage.

The current vendor has made a range of alterations to include installing fitted wardrobes, painting the kitchen, improving the garage and has continued to maintain this property.

Take a tour...

ICYMI: Character home with history for sale in Bushell Place, Preston where artists, musicians and intellectuals live

Dream 3 bed semi-detached house in central Fulwood is stunning and five minutes from Preston's M6 junction

Weeton Road, Weeton

1. Armitstead Barnett, Covering Lancashire and Cumbria

Weeton Road, Weeton | Armitstead Barnett, Covering Lancashire and Cumbria

Photo Sales
Weeton Road, Weeton

2. Armitstead Barnett, Covering Lancashire and Cumbria

Weeton Road, Weeton | Armitstead Barnett, Covering Lancashire and Cumbria

Photo Sales
Weeton Road, Weeton

3. Armitstead Barnett, Covering Lancashire and Cumbria

Weeton Road, Weeton | Armitstead Barnett, Covering Lancashire and Cumbria

Photo Sales
Weeton Road, Weeton

4. Armitstead Barnett, Covering Lancashire and Cumbria

Weeton Road, Weeton | Armitstead Barnett, Covering Lancashire and Cumbria

Photo Sales
Weeton Road, Weeton

5. Armitstead Barnett, Covering Lancashire and Cumbria

Weeton Road, Weeton | Armitstead Barnett, Covering Lancashire and Cumbria

Photo Sales
Weeton Road, Weeton

6. Armitstead Barnett, Covering Lancashire and Cumbria

Weeton Road, Weeton | Armitstead Barnett, Covering Lancashire and Cumbria

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonPropertyGardensArtistsHistory
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice