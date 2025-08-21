Fantastic 3 bed semi-detached for sale in very popular area of Blackpool where you can put your own stamp

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 21st Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

This is a great buy - perfect for a family.

It’s a 3 bedroom semi detached property which is positioned in a very popular residential are of Blackpool.

A real chance to input your own style and stamp to make a fantastic long term home. Some finishing touches required.

It’s close to local schools, supermarkets and would be ideal for any first time buyer - it’s sold with no onward chain delay.

Priced at £130,000 with https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/158206937#/?channel=RES_BUY

