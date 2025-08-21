It’s a 3 bedroom semi detached property which is positioned in a very popular residential are of Blackpool.
A real chance to input your own style and stamp to make a fantastic long term home. Some finishing touches required.
It’s close to local schools, supermarkets and would be ideal for any first time buyer - it’s sold with no onward chain delay.
Priced at £130,000 with https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/158206937#/?channel=RES_BUY
Take a tour...
