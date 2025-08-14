Fabulous 3 bedroom house new to the market in Bispham makes a perfect family home with gardens, near schools

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 14th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

This lovely family home is on the market at a snip of a price.

It’s a three bedroom semi detached family home situated on Kildare Road in Bispham.

The property is located within easy access of local shops, schools and bus routes and offers a private rear garden, two spacious reception rooms and a loft room.

It has an open plan living kitchen area, three good size bedrooms, a boarded loft with window, light and power and separate office or games room.

The house is on the market for £165,000 with The Square Room

Take a tour...

ICYMI: 19 stunning pictures inside Blackpool seafront mansion on Queen's Promenade with pool and sauna

Stunning 3 bed semi-detached house on Farnell Place in Blackpool is absolutely ready to walk into

Kildare Road, Bispham

1. The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Kildare Road, Bispham | The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
Kildare Road, Bispham

2. The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Kildare Road, Bispham | The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
Kildare Road, Bispham

3. The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Kildare Road, Bispham | The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
Kildare Road, Bispham

4. The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Kildare Road, Bispham | The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
Kildare Road, Bispham

5. The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Kildare Road, Bispham | The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
Kildare Road, Bispham

6. The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Kildare Road, Bispham | The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolBisphamPropertySchoolsQueen
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice