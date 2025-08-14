It’s a three bedroom semi detached family home situated on Kildare Road in Bispham.
The property is located within easy access of local shops, schools and bus routes and offers a private rear garden, two spacious reception rooms and a loft room.
It has an open plan living kitchen area, three good size bedrooms, a boarded loft with window, light and power and separate office or games room.
The house is on the market for £165,000 with The Square Room
