This isn’t your average residential cottage.
The Cottage is a centuries-old Grade II listed stunner that’s been lovingly brought back to life by the current owners.
Restored with a whole lot of love (and a few buckets of horsehair and lime), The Cottage keeps its traditional charm — think cobbled walls, beamed ceilings, and buckets of character — with just the right amount of modern comfort thrown in.
It’s stunning and the only way to appreciate it is to take a photographic tour...
The property is on the market for £420,000 with iMove Sales and Lettings, Poulton-Le-Fylde
