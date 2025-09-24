This isn’t your average residential cottage.

The Cottage is a centuries-old Grade II listed stunner that’s been lovingly brought back to life by the current owners.

Restored with a whole lot of love (and a few buckets of horsehair and lime), The Cottage keeps its traditional charm — think cobbled walls, beamed ceilings, and buckets of character — with just the right amount of modern comfort thrown in.

It’s stunning and the only way to appreciate it is to take a photographic tour...

The property is on the market for £420,000 with iMove Sales and Lettings, Poulton-Le-Fylde

1 . iMove Sales and Lettings, Poulton-Le-Fylde Crabtree Road, Thornton | iMove Sales and Lettings, Poulton-Le-Fylde Photo Sales

2 . iMove Sales and Lettings, Poulton-Le-Fylde Crabtree Road, Thornton | iMove Sales and Lettings, Poulton-Le-Fylde Photo Sales

3 . iMove Sales and Lettings, Poulton-Le-Fylde Crabtree Road, Thornton | iMove Sales and Lettings, Poulton-Le-Fylde Photo Sales

4 . iMove Sales and Lettings, Poulton-Le-Fylde Crabtree Road, Thornton | iMove Sales and Lettings, Poulton-Le-Fylde Photo Sales

5 . iMove Sales and Lettings, Poulton-Le-Fylde Crabtree Road, Thornton | iMove Sales and Lettings, Poulton-Le-Fylde Photo Sales