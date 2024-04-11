I go beyond the gates of historic countryside mansion in Thornton Cleveleys, for sale with 11 acres of land

This spectacular property was built in the 1920s and has the glamour you would expect from a grand property from this era.

By Claire Lark
Published 11th Apr 2024, 10:24 BST

It’s set in 11 acres of land, the property is impressive and elegant and not only makes an incredible home, its size means it’s a superb entertainment area. As well as the house itself, there is further accommodation to include a cottage, swimming pool, garage and stables. further accommodation to include a cottage, swimming pool, garaging and stables. The house retains plenty of character and as you would expect, beautiful joinery, plaster work, high ceilings and sash windows. It’s on the market for and eye-watering £2,750,000 with Armitstead Barnett, Covering Lancashire and Cumbria

1. Skippool Road, Thornton Cleveleys

2. Skippool Road, Thornton Cleveleys

3. Skippool Road, Thornton Cleveleys

4. Skippool Road, Thornton Cleveleys

5. Skippool Rod, Thornton Cleveleys

6. Skippool Road, Thornton Cleveleys

