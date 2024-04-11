It’s set in 11 acres of land, the property is impressive and elegant and not only makes an incredible home, its size means it’s a superb entertainment area. As well as the house itself, there is further accommodation to include a cottage, swimming pool, garage and stables. further accommodation to include a cottage, swimming pool, garaging and stables. The house retains plenty of character and as you would expect, beautiful joinery, plaster work, high ceilings and sash windows. It’s on the market for and eye-watering £2,750,000 with Armitstead Barnett, Covering Lancashire and Cumbria