"I can't believe this is still on the market" Price drop for historical Blackpool house on Reads Avenue

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 21st Mar 2024, 13:57 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2024, 10:04 BST

Imposing and historical, this amazing property has huge potential.

Built in the early 1900s on Reads Avenue, the house has a wealth of character with many original features including a galleried landing. It has a separate detached building which is need of restoration but offers a massive amount of potential to be a living annexe or summer house. It's on the market with Entwistle Green and is £240,000, £10k lower than the original asking price

1. Reads Avenue, Blackpool

2. Reads Avenue, Blackpool

3. Reads Avenue, Blackpool

4. Reads Avenue, Blackpool

5. Reads Avenue, Blackpool

6. Reads Avenue, Blackpool

