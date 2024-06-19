Built in the early 1900s on Reads Avenue, the house has a wealth of character with many original features including a galleried landing. It has a separate detached building which is need of restoration but offers a massive amount of potential to be a living annexe or summer house. It's on the market with Entwistle Green and is £240,000, £10k lower than the original asking price
1. Reads Avenue, Blackpool
Entwistle Green, Blackpool | Entwistle Green, Blackpool
2. Reads Avenue, Blackpool
Entwistle Green, Blackpool | Entwistle Green, Blackpool
3. Reads Avenue, Blackpool
Entwistle Green, Blackpool | Entwistle Green, Blackpool
4. Reads Avenue, Blackpool
Entwistle Green, Blackpool | Entwistle Green, Blackpool
5. Reads Avenue, Blackpool
Entwistle Green, Blackpool | Entwistle Green, Blackpool
6. Reads Avenue, Blackpool
Entwistle Green, Blackpool | Entwistle Green, Blackpool
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.