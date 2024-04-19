I can't believe how much it has been reduced!" Corner plot Blackpool detached house drastic price drop

This stunning house on Devonshire Road is beautiful and is situated on a lovely corner plot with a sizeable garden.

By Claire Lark
Published 18th Mar 2024, 14:16 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2024, 08:45 BST

It was originally priced at £445,000 but they’ve slashed it by £45k and is now on the market for £399,500. The property is located in a popular location within easy access of the seafront, local shops, schools and bus routes. It has generous room sizes throughout, a large modern open plan kitchen and family room, a modern fitted family bathroom and is ready to move into. It's on the market with The Square Room, Fylde Coast

ICYMI: Reduced Blackpool end of terrace in Vicarage Lane is a back to brick restoration

Reduced Blackpool semi-detached house on Poulton Road with amazing outbuilding

Elegant and practical Blackpool detached house on the market for half a million in popular area

Devonshire Road, Blackpool

1. Devonshire Road, Blackpool

Devonshire Road, Blackpool

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

2. Devonshire Road, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

3. Devonshire Road, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

4. Devonshire Road, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

5. Devonshire Road, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

6. Devonshire Road, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolPropertySchools

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.