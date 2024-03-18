Elegant and practical Blackpool detached house on the market for half a million in popular area

This is a fab buy for a cool half a million, but look at what you get.

By Claire Lark
Published 18th Mar 2024, 13:18 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2024, 13:19 GMT

It's situated in a highly sought-after location and comes with 4-bedroom. It offers a remarkable combination of elegance and practicality with three reception rooms and a conservatory. The property provides ample space for entertaining guests or enjoying quiet moments of relaxation. It's on the market with Stephen Tew Estate Agents for £500k Take a tour through our gallery of pictures...

1. Bennett's Lane, Blackpool

Photo Sales
2. Bennett's Lane, Blackpool

Photo Sales
3. Bennett's Lane, Blackpool

Photo Sales
4. Bennett's Lane, Blackpool

Photo Sales
5. Bennett's Lane, Blackpool

Photo Sales
6. Bennett's Lane, Blackpool

Photo Sales
