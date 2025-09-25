I can see this captivating seafront house on The Esplanade in Fleetwood was once loved - but now its for sale

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 25th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

This wonderful property on The Esplanade in Fleetwood was once loved.

It’s a captivating four-bedroom traditional terrace house, one of only nine in this unique style.

It has the most amazing views over the Irish Sea and across to the Lake District from three stories.

This property presents a unique opportunity for renovation, offering vast potential for full basement conversion with the potential to bring it to a total of six bedrooms and four bathrooms. Take a tour...

ICYMI: 'I love the history' - Cottage for sale dating back to 1600s is the oldest standing property in Thornton

Glass atrium for superb 3 bed house for sale in desirable Poulton-le-Fylde with stand-out features

Instantly recognisable Blackpool house for sale is chinzy and trapped in the 80s but what a home it could be

The Esplanade, Fleetwood

1. Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Fleetwood

The Esplanade, Fleetwood | Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Fleetwood

Photo Sales
The Esplanade, Fleetwood

2. Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Fleetwood

The Esplanade, Fleetwood | Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Fleetwood

Photo Sales
The Esplanade, Fleetwood

3. Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Fleetwood

The Esplanade, Fleetwood | Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Fleetwood

Photo Sales
The Esplanade, Fleetwood

4. Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Fleetwood

The Esplanade, Fleetwood | Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Fleetwood

Photo Sales
The Esplanade, Fleetwood

5. Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Fleetwood

The Esplanade, Fleetwood | Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Fleetwood

Photo Sales
The Esplanade, Fleetwood

6. Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Fleetwood

The Esplanade, Fleetwood | Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Fleetwood

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Fleetwood
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice