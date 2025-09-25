It’s a captivating four-bedroom traditional terrace house, one of only nine in this unique style.
It has the most amazing views over the Irish Sea and across to the Lake District from three stories.
This property presents a unique opportunity for renovation, offering vast potential for full basement conversion with the potential to bring it to a total of six bedrooms and four bathrooms. Take a tour...
