For sale in Blackpool: Converted commercial unit is well designed 4 bed home with bi-fold doors and eye catching features
This is a super home crafted from an old commerical unit.
By Claire Lark
Published 7th Sep 2023, 11:59 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST
No expense spared it brings open plan living to the forefront with stylish features, four bedrooms and a great outdoor space. It’s on the market for £275,000 with Stephen Tew Estate Agents through Rightmove
